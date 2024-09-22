Blue Devil Country

Five-Star Duke Basketball Recruit Now Considering Reclass

One of three early 2026 Duke basketball targets might enter the 2025 class.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball
Duke basketball / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Miikka Muurinen, a Finnish forward who has held an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer since late July, is only 17 years old. But he turns 18 in March.

So, it could make sense for the Compass Prep (Ariz.) junior to reclassify to 2025 at some point this school year.

On Sunday, shortly after pictures surfaced from his weekend trip to Arkansas, Muurinen confirmed to HS Top Recruits that a reclass is now an option.

The 6-foot-10, 195-pound five-star visited Michigan last weekend and checked out Utah the weekend before that. On Friday, Muurinen will arrive in Durham for his official visit with the Blue Devils, where he'll be alongside another early 2026 Duke basketball target in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr.

He also intends to lock in an official visit to Kentucky despite calling off a trip to Lexington earlier this month.

Muurinen began the summer at No. 74 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. The advanced stretch-four talent now sits at No. 12 and has attracted roughly a dozen suitors, including Duke's archrival, UNC.

Duke basketball hasn't snagged a commitment from either the 2025 or 2026 recruiting trail. Although Miikka Muurinen's decision timeline remains unclear, it's possible he could become one of the first Blue Devil prizes in whichever cycle he ultimately chooses.

Matt Giles

