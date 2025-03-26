Encouraging Update on Injured Duke Basketball Forward for Arizona Game
Duke basketball was without the services of junior transfer forward Maliq Brown (shoulder) and starting freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg (ankle) for the ACC Tournament semifinals and championship bout.
ALSO READ: Ex-Blue Devil Forward TJ Power Back in Transfer Portal
The No. 1 seed Blue Devils, now 33-3 in the third season of Jon Scheyer's command, persevered to capture the conference crown, returned Cooper Flagg last week for their first two March Madness clashes, and may get Brown back for their Sweet 16 battle versus the No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats in Newark, N.J., on Thursday night.
During Scheyer's pre-Sweet 16 press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the 37-year-old explained to the media that Brown is now "day to day" in his recovery and that it's possible the former two-year Syracuse defensive standout will be available as soon as the Arizona game.
Brown suffered a dislocated left shoulder in Duke's ACC Tournament quarterfinal win over Georgia Tech less than two weeks ago, marking the second time he dislocated that shoulder in less than a month.
He's been a key reserve for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils since the get-go of his first campaign in Durham. The 6-foot-9, 222-pound Virginia native is averaging 2.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 16.9 minutes per game off the bench.
Arizona and Duke square off at 9:39 p.m. ET Thursday (CBS).
ALSO READ: Duke Gem Tyrese Proctor Shares Distinction With Coach
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.