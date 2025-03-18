Duke Basketball Product Zion Williamson Puts Another Big Man on Poster
Former Duke basketball star Zion Williamson has played only 29 games this season. And his New Orleans Pelicans, who reached the postseason last go-round after posting a 49-33 record, currently sit second to last in the Western Conference standings at 18-51 overall.
ALSO READ: Duke's NCAA Tournament Practice Open to Public in Raleigh
All in all, the negatives seemingly outweigh the positives in Williamson's sixth year as a pro since hearing his name No. 1 overall to the Pelicans at the 2019 NBA Draft following his one-and-done campaign in Durham.
That said, the 24-year-old showman enjoys a few career-high averages — 7.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks — and has taken flight for rim-rocking highlights rather spectacularly as of late.
On Monday night, albeit in a 127-81 home loss to the Detroit Pistons (38-31), the 6-foot-6, 284-pound Williamson delivered the following thunderous poster dunk of the two-handed variety after exploding through the lane. It came at the expense of a one-time Duke basketball recruiting target in fifth-year Pistons center and former Washington Huskies one-and-done Isaiah Stewart:
Williamson tallied 30 points in the contest, bumping his season average to 24.4 per game. The two-time All-Star shot 9-for-18 from the field and 12-for-14 at the line, adding six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in only 28 minutes on the floor.
ALSO READ: Jon Scheyer Talks Cooper Flagg's NCAA Tournament Status
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.