Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Updates Cooper Flagg's Status for NCAAT
Duke basketball won its 23rd ACC Tournament despite rookie phenom Cooper Flagg sitting out the bulk of the top-ranked team's time in Charlotte after spraining his left ankle during the first half of the Blue Devils' quarterfinal win over Georgia Tech on Thursday.
But judging by third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's appearance on ESPN following the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal on Sunday evening, the No. 1 seed Blue Devils are optimistic about Flagg being available when they tip off their East Region journey in Raleigh's Lenovo Center at 2:50 p.m. ET Friday (CBS). They'll face the winner of No. 16 seeds Mount St. Mary's and American.
"From my perspective, it's full steam ahead," Scheyer said. "I want to get Coop back as quickly as we can. And he wants to do the same.
"Obviously, tomorrow is important — we had an off day today, we got back late — where hopefully he can start to progress, starting tomorrow with doing some on-court work and then build up to where he can practice later in the week. So, our goal is for Friday, no question about it. I know that's his goal as well.
"We're just gonna progress him the right way and still be smart about not doing too much in the beginning of the week."
