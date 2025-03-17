Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Practice Open to Public in Raleigh

The Duke basketball program is gearing up for its third NCAA Tournament appearance in the Jon Scheyer era.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball stars Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel
Last year, the Duke basketball open practice in Brooklyn's Barclays Center didn't draw much of a crowd. In fact, then-second-year head coach Jon Scheyer had time to meet a bulk of the supporters on hand.

This go-round, factoring in the location and the season-long brilliance of Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, & Co., one would think significantly more Blue Devil faithful will be there.

Duke's open practice in Raleigh's Lenovo Center, about a 30-minute drive from Durham, gets underway at 1:15 p.m. ET Thursday. That's just over 24 hours before the No. 1 seed Blue Devils square off against either No. 16 seed American or Mount St. Mary's as part of the NCAA Tournament East Regional Round of 64 at 2:50 p.m. ET Friday (CBS).

The Thursday afternoon practice is free to attend. And so is parking.

Doors to the Lenovo Center open to the public at 10 a.m., an hour before the first team takes the floor for 40 minutes.

Speaking of that initial session, it belongs to the Baylor Bears, including former four-year Duke basketball guard Jeremy Roach, who transferred last spring following his second season as a starter under Scheyer's command. If the Blue Devils advance and the Bears defeat No. 8 seed Mississippi State on Friday, Duke will meet Roach in the Round of 32 in Raleigh on Sunday.

