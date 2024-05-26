Pristine Performance Puts Duke Basketball Product in NBA History Books
Boston Celtics centerpiece Jayson Tatum is only 26 years old with 107 games of experience in the NBA Playoffs. In his third straight All-NBA First Team campaign, the 2016-17 Duke basketball forward is chasing his first ring while now sitting only win one way from reaching his second NBA Finals.
Yes, the pride of the NBA Blue Devils appears well on his way to the next stage of greatness as a pro.
On Saturday night, the Celtics' former No. 3 overall draft pick delivered an all-around flirt with perfection to fuel a 114-111 road win over the Indiana Pacers, securing a 3-0 advantage in the Eastern Conference Finals.
He became the first in NBA Playoffs history to finish a contest with at least 36 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists without having committed a single turnover. And even when counting games in the regular season, he's the first NBA player to ever record the above numbers, including the zero turnovers, while knocking down at least five 3-pointers.
The five-time All-Star shot 12-for-23 from the field, 5-for-10 from deep, and 7-for-11 at the line, posting a +9 across his game-high 44 minutes.
Tatum, who recently passed Michael Jordan then Larry Bird for the most playoff points through seven seasons in the league, is averaging 31.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in the series against the Cavaliers, playing 44.0 minutes per outing. In doing so, he's consistently pulling off mystically smooth moves as both a scorer and distributor, evident in the following clutch dime late on Saturday night:
Game 4 tips off in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. ET Monday.
Meanwhile, Duke basketball one-and-dones Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II look to help power the Dallas Mavericks to a 3-0 lead in the West when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Sunday.
