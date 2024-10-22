Blue Devil Country

Former Duke Basketball Forward Strikes It Rich in Atlanta

Duke basketball half-and-done Jalen Johnson is getting paid for his indisputable All-Star potential.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Jalen Johnson
Duke basketball forward Jalen Johnson / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last season was Jalen Johnson's third with the Atlanta Hawks since cutting short his 2020-21 Duke basketball freshman campaign and coming off the board No. 20 overall at the NBA Draft. The 22-year-old forward nearly tripled his scoring average from his sophomore year in the league. And that impressive leap to 16.0 points per game — not to mention 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals — has led to a big payday.

ALSO READ: List of Every Duke Product Currently in the NBA

On Monday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Hawks have reinvested in the 6-foot-9, 220-pound Johnson to the tune of a five-year, $150 million rookie contract extension.

As Charania noted, the former five-star prep out of Wisconsin is one of only six NBA players in history to post season averages of at least 16 points, eight boards, three dimes, and one 3-point make per outing before turning 23 years old.

Jalen Johnson is the only NBA Blue Devil on the 2024-25 Hawks roster.

However, the Hawks' head coach is a Duke basketball alum in late-1980s point guard and 1990s Blue Devil assistant Quin Snyder, entering his second full season at the helm in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Hawks, looking to bounce back from a 36-46 record in 2023-24, tip off their 2024-25 regular season at home versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

ALSO READ: Twin Blue Devil Pledges Fall to Top-Ranked Prospect

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more updates on NBA Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball