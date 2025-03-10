Duke Basketball Proposes Renaming ACC Award for Cooper Flagg
After averaging 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.5 blocks in wins over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and UNC Tar Heels last week, Duke basketball phenom Cooper Flagg padded a record by becoming the ACC Rookie of the Week again on Monday afternoon.
ALSO READ: Duke Champ Questions Voting Against Jon Scheyer for ACC COY
Flagg, who helped the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (28-3, 19-1 ACC) secure the outright ACC regular season title, shot 16-for-31 from the field, 4-for-10 beyond the arc, and 7-for-8 at the charity stripe across the two victories.
Not long after the ACC announced his latest freshman distinction, the official Duke basketball social media account opined that now "could be a good time to name this weekly honor after 12x-winner [Cooper Flagg]."
Before Cooper Flagg arrived in Durham, three players shared the record with 10 ACC Rookie of the Week nods apiece. They are Georgia Tech's Kenny Anderson (1990), UNC's Tyler Hansbrough (2006), and Duke's Jabari Parker (2014).
Since the start of Parker's one-and-done campaign, Duke players have combined for 99 ACC Rookie of the Week honors across the 204 weeks that the award has been handed out.
The Blue Devils are preparing to face either No. 9 seed Virginia or No. 8 seed Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals at noon ET Thursday (ESPN or ESPN2).
ALSO READ: Coolheaded Blue Devil Freshman Thanks Tar Heel Student Section
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.