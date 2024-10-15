Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Still Pursuing Longtime Target in California

The Duke basketball staff recently visited top-shelf backcourt talent Brayden Burries at his high school.

Duke basketball recruiting target Brayden Burries
Duke basketball recruiting target Brayden Burries
Eleanor Roosevelt High School (Calif.) guard Brayden Burries visited the Duke basketball program in September 2023, a few months after he picked up an offer from the Blue Devils. But the 6-foot-4, 200-pound five-star hasn't locked in a return trip.

Even so, and despite the Blue Devils' recent commitment from Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star guard Cayden Boozer, it sounds like third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff remain active in the Brayden Burries race. After all, recruiters from Durham popped by his school in September.

And Burries continues to mention the pursuit of Scheyer & Co.

"They obviously have a great program," Burries noted about the Blue Devils while breaking down the status of his recruitment to ZAGSBLOG's Matt Whitfield at the USA Basketball Junior Team October Minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colo., over the weekend. "Coach Scheyer, he is doing what he is doing, which is good. I feel like if I was to go there, he'd help me and let me play."

Burries, a polished sharpshooter and versatile prospect who has climbed 18 spots since last year's Duke visit to No. 12 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, told Whitfield that he's eyeing a January or February decision date.

He recently visited Alabama and has an official visit to Oregon slated for the last weekend of October.

For now, Burries hasn't named finalists, and the 247Sports Crystal Ball sits empty.

