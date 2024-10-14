Duke Basketball Recruiting: Shelton Henderson Confirms Timeline
Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star senior Shelton Henderson visited the Duke basketball program the first weekend of October and was on hand for the Blue Devils' Countdown to Craziness celebration in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tenacious forward also recently checked out his other two finalists in Louisville and Texas.
Now, all that's left in the Shelton Henderson sweepstakes is the coveted recruit's decision. And according to his chat with 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins at the USA Basketball Junior National Team October Minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colo., over the weekend, that decision should arrive within the first few days of November.
"The love the three schools showed me really stood out to me," Henderson, No. 22 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, told Jenkins. "The staffs have been on me very consistently. Having that made me get to this point."
As for Henderson's thoughts on Duke specifically, the 17-year-old pointed to his bond with third-year Blue Devil head coach.
"I enjoyed being around Jon Scheyer," he explained to Jenkins. "He gave me a lot of insight on what he sees in me and how he is going to play me. The Blue Devils are special with them being a blueblood. I really enjoyed my time there."
Duke already boasts two five-star prizes on the 2025 recruiting trail in Columbus High School (Fla.) twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer.
