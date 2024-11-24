Blue Devil Country

Heralded Duke Basketball Recruiting Addition 'Just Scratching Surface'

Duke basketball will welcome a fierce competitor to Durham in Shelton Henderson.

Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson, attending the alma mater of third-year Duke basketball assistant and 2007 McDonald's All-American guard Jai Lucas, has been committed to the Blue Devils since early November and recently signed his scholarship agreement. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound five-star is part of a four-deep 2025 recruiting class that ranks No. 1 in the country.

Following Henderson's signing to make his Blue Devil pledge official, third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer broke down what the program is set to enjoy when the turbocharged wing arrives in Durham next year.

"Shelton has all of the makings of a high-level player at Duke," Scheyer noted. "His athleticism, versatility as a defender, and high-level competitiveness is everything we look for. He's going to be a guy for us that can guard multiple positions and attack the paint in a way that historically has been really successful here.

"His game is just scratching the surface, and I can't wait to coach him."

Henderson, who put his versatility on display as a junior to the tune of 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game, currently sits No. 22 overall, No. 5 among small forwards, and No. 2 in Texas on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

He's the first Duke basketball recruiting prize from Texas in the Jon Scheyer era.

