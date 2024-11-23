Duke Basketball Star Jared McCain Joins UNC Legend in Exclusive Club
Starring alongside 2024 All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey as a starter on Friday night, recent Duke basketball one-and-done and current Philadelphia 76ers rookie sharpshooter Jared McCain helped fuel a 113-98 home win over the Brooklyn Nets. The mere 20-year-old McCain totaled 30 points, the second time he's reached that mark this season.
He added five rebounds, three assists, and two steals while shooting 11-for-20 from the field, 6-for-11 from deep, and 2-for-3 at the foul line, altogether mirroring his eye-popping stat lines in recent weeks.
As NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark noted afterward, McCain became only the fourth rookie in franchise history to record 20 or more points in seven consecutive contests.
One of the others is his teammate in center Joel Embiid. Another is retired Sixers great Allen Iverson. And the third is former UNC basketball sensation Jerry Stackhouse.
Between McCain's past five games in the starting lineup, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound TikTok star from California has posted averages of 26.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.2 steals, knocking down 24 of his 50 attempts beyond the arc (48.0 percent).
So, it should come as no surprise that the Duke basketball treasure, who heard his name No. 16 overall at the 2024 NBA Draft, sits atop the Kia Rookie Ladder as the favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year.
