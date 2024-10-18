Duke Basketball Recruiting: Chris Carrawell Visits Five-Star
Duke basketball associate head coach Chris Carrawell was at Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) on Wednesday to check in on five-star Blue Devil target Jordan Smith Jr., the 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior guard informed HS Top Recruits on Thursday evening. Louisville assistant Brian Kloman was also on hand for the coveted 2026 prospect.
Smith, No. 7 overall and No. 3 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, noted to HS Top Recruits that Duke, Louisville, Arkansas, Syracuse, and Georgetown have been the most active in his recruitment of late.
Of course, Duke basketball enjoys one potential advantage in that the Blue Devils have reeled in four Paul VI talents this decade. That list includes a trio of guards in Jeremy Roach, Trevor Keels, and current freshman Darren Harris.
Plus, Smith plans to be in Durham for an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils in two weeks, marking Duke's first visitor in the 2026 cycle.
It's too early to anticipate a commitment from Jordan Smith Jr. But the Blue Devils' high activity level in the battle and the 17-year-old's upcoming trip to Duke point to third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew being prime contenders for his high-octane game.
Duke Blue Devils On SI