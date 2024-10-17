Blue Devil Country

Silky Duke Basketball Target Expects to Commit Before November

Duke basketball remains in the top five for California recruit Nikolas Khamenia.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia picked up an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer back in late June. Roughly two months later, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound senior included the Blue Devils among his finalists, along with UNC, Arizona, Gonzaga, and UCLA.

Plus, he checked out Duke on an official visit last month.

"They believe in my versatility," Khamenia, a four-star prep ranking No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, said about the Duke coaches during his chat with ZAGSBLOG's Matt Whitfield this week. "They see me as a really good player. They want me to come in and play a big role."

Khamenia confirmed that he plans to wrap up his recruitment via an announced decision by the end of October. So, a commitment to one of his remaining contenders should arrive at some point within the next two weeks.

He's visited all five finalists in recent months.

As things stand, no insiders have entered a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for the Nikolas Khamenia sweepstakes.

Meanwhile, Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils, who have compiled a No. 1 recruiting haul in two of the past three cycles, already boast two heralded 2025 prizes. The five-star twins at Columbus High School (Fla.), forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer, announced their commitments to the Duke staff last week.

