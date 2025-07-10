Duke Basketball Recruiting: Coveted 7-Footer Decides to Transfer
Duke basketball was one of the first bluebloods to dial up Obinna Ekezie Jr., the namesake son of former Marlyand Terrapins center, as Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils expressed their interest in the 7-foot, 220-pound center soon after the open contact period began in the 2027 cycle back on June 15.
Now, Ekezie is set to transfer from powerhouse Prolific Prep to another top-shelf academy in Florida, Southeastern Prep.
"Obinna Ekezie Jr. will be attending [the school] for the 2025-2026 high school season — joining highly rated 2027 prospect Beckham Black and others led by new HC David Peavy and company — an extremely huge addition for the Falcons," national high school basketball insider Samad Hines posted in his report this week.
A five-star prospect, Ekezie checks in at No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. He ranks No. 2 among centers and No. 1 in Florida.
Ekezie, who has seen his list of suitors grow to over 20, hasn't reported an offer from the high-powered Duke basketball recruiting team. That said, the Blue Devils haven't officially entered the fray for any 2027 talents just yet.
