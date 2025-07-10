Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Recruiting: Coveted 7-Footer Decides to Transfer

The Duke basketball staff recently reached out to five-star prospect Obinna Ekezie Jr.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball was one of the first bluebloods to dial up Obinna Ekezie Jr., the namesake son of former Marlyand Terrapins center, as Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils expressed their interest in the 7-foot, 220-pound center soon after the open contact period began in the 2027 cycle back on June 15.

ALSO READ: Five-Star Duke Target Schedules Official Visit to 'Dream School'

Now, Ekezie is set to transfer from powerhouse Prolific Prep to another top-shelf academy in Florida, Southeastern Prep.

"Obinna Ekezie Jr. will be attending [the school] for the 2025-2026 high school season — joining highly rated 2027 prospect Beckham Black and others led by new HC David Peavy and company — an extremely huge addition for the Falcons," national high school basketball insider Samad Hines posted in his report this week.

A five-star prospect, Ekezie checks in at No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. He ranks No. 2 among centers and No. 1 in Florida.

Ekezie, who has seen his list of suitors grow to over 20, hasn't reported an offer from the high-powered Duke basketball recruiting team. That said, the Blue Devils haven't officially entered the fray for any 2027 talents just yet.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball