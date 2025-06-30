UNC Set to Welcome Duke Basketball Target for Official Visit
Just a few weeks after adding the Duke basketball staff to his rapidly expanding list of full-fledged suitors, Blair Academy (N.Y.) point guard Deron Rippey Jr. has now begun locking in official visits for his senior year. But the 6-foot-2, 175-pound five-star hasn't set up a campus tour with Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils just yet.
Thus far, as Duke Blue Devils On SI confirmed on Monday afternoon, Rippey has scheduled official visits with Duke's archrival in the UNC Tar Heels (Aug. 31) plus two SEC programs: the Alabama Crimson Tide (Sept. 12) and Texas Longhorns (Sept. 19).
Rippey currently stacks up at No. 17 overall, No. 2 among point guards, and No. 1 in New York on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
"[He has] the athleticism to make momentum-changing plays at any given point, both rising up at the rim or turning on the jets," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote in his latest scouting report on the coveted prospect back in May. "Rippey has always been a two-way guard who impacts the game as much on the defensive end as he does the offensive end."
His offer sheet already consists of more than 40 schools. That list now also includes another of the Duke basketball program's nearby ACC foes in Will Wade's NC State Wolfpack, who joined the battle for Deron Rippey Jr.'s services just last week.
Duke, UNC, and NC State are all still looking for their first pledge in the 2026 cycle.
