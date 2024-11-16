Duke Basketball Releases Starting Lineup for Wofford Game
Looking to bounce back from a 77-72 loss to the No. 19-ranked Kentucky Wildcats at the Champions Classic in Atlanta on Tuesday night, Duke basketball welcomes the Wofford Terriers (1-2, 0-0 Southern) to Cameron Indoor Stadium for a noon tipoff on Saturday (ACC Network).
The No. 6 Blue Devils (2-1, 0-0 ACC), anchored by 17-year-old freshman sensation and projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg, aim to improve the program's all-time record against the Terriers to 7-0. Duke boasts an 8-0 record in games played on Nov. 16.
Interestingly, third-year Wofford head coach Dwight Perry, the same age as 37-year-old Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, hails from Durham, N.C. And he played three seasons at Kentucky, albeit as a seldom-used reserve guard.
Ahead of the game, the official stat broadcast revealed the Blue Devil starters:
- Junior guard Tyrese Proctor
- Sophomore guard Caleb Foster
- Freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel
- Freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg
- Freshman center Khaman Maluach
After squaring off against the Terriers, Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad will gear up for a road bout against the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday.
Counting this week's loss to fellow blueblood Kentucky, Duke faces four currently ranked teams in the span of six outings.
