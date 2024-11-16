Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Releases Starting Lineup for Wofford Game

Duke basketball has employed the same starters in every outing this season.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Looking to bounce back from a 77-72 loss to the No. 19-ranked Kentucky Wildcats at the Champions Classic in Atlanta on Tuesday night, Duke basketball welcomes the Wofford Terriers (1-2, 0-0 Southern) to Cameron Indoor Stadium for a noon tipoff on Saturday (ACC Network).

The No. 6 Blue Devils (2-1, 0-0 ACC), anchored by 17-year-old freshman sensation and projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg, aim to improve the program's all-time record against the Terriers to 7-0. Duke boasts an 8-0 record in games played on Nov. 16.

Interestingly, third-year Wofford head coach Dwight Perry, the same age as 37-year-old Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, hails from Durham, N.C. And he played three seasons at Kentucky, albeit as a seldom-used reserve guard.

Ahead of the game, the official stat broadcast revealed the Blue Devil starters:

  • Junior guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Sophomore guard Caleb Foster
  • Freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel
  • Freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg
  • Freshman center Khaman Maluach

After squaring off against the Terriers, Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad will gear up for a road bout against the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Counting this week's loss to fellow blueblood Kentucky, Duke faces four currently ranked teams in the span of six outings.

Published
Matt Giles
Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

