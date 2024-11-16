Duke Basketball Product Jared McCain Catches Fire Once Again
Evidently, 2023-24 Duke basketball star Jared McCain has eyes on NBA Rookie of the Year. Judging by the 20-year-old Californian's past four performances, that hardware suddenly appears well within his reach.
On Friday night, McCain drew his second straight start for the Philadelphia 76ers. He posted 29 points over his 31 minutes on the floor in a 98-86 road loss to the Orlando Magic, who remains without the services of its two Duke basketball talents in Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Wendell Carter Jr. (foot).
McCain shot 10-for-17 from the field, 5-for-10 from three, and 4-for-4 at the foul line in the defeat.
That sizzling effort came two nights after the 6-foot-2, 195-pound McCain delivered a career-high 34 points, not to mention 10 assists, in a home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. And between his two previous games this week, he totaled 50 points.
In each of the Sixers' four outings this week, Jared McCain has knocked down at least three 3-pointers. The high-volume sharpshooter finished the week with a combined 18-for-41 clip (44.0 percent) beyond the arc, bumping his season 3-point percentage to 40.3.
Through the Philadelphia 76ers' 2-10 start, the 2024 No. 16 overall draft pick is now averaging 14.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and only 0.9 turnovers per game.
Moreover, consider that Jared McCain has drained all 27 of his attempts at the charity stripe.
