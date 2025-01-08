Duke Basketball Rookie Throws Down 'Dunk of the Year' Poster
Cooper Flagg wasn't all that loud in the first half of the Duke basketball team's 76-47 home win over the unranked Pitt Panthers (12-3, 3-1 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night. But there's no denying the fact that the 6-foot-9, 205-pound freshman star asserted his dominance for the No. 4 Blue Devils (13-2, 5-0 ACC) in the second half.
ALSO READ: Prime Blue Devil Target Drops From Top Spot in Updated Rankings
Just over two minutes into the second half, with the Blue Devils enjoying a 37-26 advantage, Flagg came away with the steal, drove the length of the floor, and produced a high-flying slam over the Pitt defender that caused Cameron to erupt:
According to SI's Kevin Sweeney, that Cooper Flagg aerial act now stands as the "dunk of the year."
Less than a minute later, Flagg attacked the basket to deliver the following dunk, as the Panthers were wise enough not to challenge his prowess at the rim this go-round:
Flagg, who tallied only five points and three rebounds before the break, finished the game with 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in his 33 minutes on the floor.
Entering the contest, the reigning ACC Player of the Week was averaging 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks for the season, leading Jon Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils in every column.
Duke, now riding a nine-game winning streak and with double-digit victories over its past seven opponents, will now prepare for a home bout against the unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-7, 1-2 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (ESPN).
ALSO READ: Duke Rookie Joins Four Former Blue Devil Stars on Exclusive List
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.