Prime Duke Basketball Target Drops From Top Spot in Rankings
When St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. visited the Duke basketball program in early November, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound junior checked in at No. 1 overall in the 2026 class, both in the eyes of On3 and on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
He still sits atop the composite rankings.
But that may soon change, as McCoy fell two notches in the On3 rankings to No. 3 this week. His St. John Bosco teammate, five-star forward Christian Collins, jumped to No. 2, and Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes climbed to the top spot.
In fairness to Brandon McCoy Jr., who received an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer in July and has since attracted Blue Devil coaches to his school, he's been out of commission for over a month due to injury.
Meanwhile, Scheyer and his cohorts also remain in contention for the other two high school juniors who have landed offers out of Durham in Compass Prep (Ariz.) five-star forward Miikka Muurinen and Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr.
According to the latest On3 update, Muurinen stacks up at No. 7 in the cycle. And Smith, who checked out the Blue Devils the same weekend as McCoy, ranks No. 8 overall.
