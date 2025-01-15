Duke Basketball Rookie Torches Miami in First Half
On Saturday afternoon, it was the 42-point Cooper Flagg show in Cameron Indoor Stadium. But in the first half of the Duke basketball home game against the Miami Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5 ACC) on Tuesday night, fellow freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel decided to put on an impressive display of his own, setting the tone for the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (14-2, 6-0 ACC).
Duke, needing to finish off the Hurricanes to achieve the program's first 11-game winning streak across the three years with Jon Scheyer at the helm, jumped out to a 21-8 less than seven minutes into the contest behind the hot hands of Knueppel and graduate forward Mason Gillis. Their sizzling 3-point shooting seemed to energize their teammates, culminating in a 50-26 lead at the break.
Knueppel led all scorers in the first half with his 18 points, shooting 7-for-9 from the field and 4-for-6 beyond the arc. He added two assists and one steal while committing only one turnover across his 16 minutes on the floor.
Gillis delivered a 3-for-3 clip from downtown, posting nine points and two dimes in 10 minutes off the bench entering the locker room. Flagg followed up the highest scoring outing in Duke basketball freshman history with eight points in the first half, along with three boards, six assists, and one steal.
The Blue Devils shot 19-for-31 from the field, 7-for-11 from deep, and 1-for-1 at the line in the first half.
Following the game against Miami, Scheyer & Co. will prepare the 2024-25 Blue Devils, enjoying their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll, for their road bout against the Boston College Eagles (9-8, 1-5 ACC) at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
