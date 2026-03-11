Hornets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 11

The Charlotte Hornets are in a great spot to pick up a win on Wednesday night, as they are heavily favored on the road against the 16-win Sacramento Kings.

Charlotte is coming off a win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, and it’s now 33-33 in the 2025-26 season. The Hornets are firmly in the play-in mix in the Eastern Conference, holding a multi-game lead over the No. 11-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Sacramento’s season is in the tank, and it’s clearly the worst team in the Western Conference. With Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine out for the season, it’s hard to see the Kings beating any quality teams down the stretch of the regular season.

So far this season, the Hornets are an NBA-best 11-2 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, and they’ve won 10 games over their last 15 contests, posting a net rating of +9.1.

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s contest.

Hornets vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets -12.5 (-110)

Kings +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Hornets: -750

Kings: +525

Total

224.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Hornets vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Hornets record: 33-33

Kings record: 16-50

Hornets vs. Kings Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Kings Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Hornets vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandon Miller OVER 5.5 Rebounds (+106)

I shared a prop pick for Miller in today’s best props at SI Betting , as he’s been a monster on the glass in recent games:

Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller came though in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – on Tuesday night, grabbing nine boards even though his prop was set at 4.5.

So, I’m going back to the well on Wednesday in a matchup with the Sacramento Kings, who rank 18th in opponent rebounds per game and 28th in rebound percentage this season.

Miller is worth a look at +106 to grab six or more boards, something he’s done in five of his last seven games. Miller has at least five boards in all of those matchups despite the fact that he’s averaging just 5.1 rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season.

The Kings aren’t going to win the battle on the glass against a Charlotte team that is No. 2 in rebound percentage this season, so Miller is a pretty decent value bet after three straight games with nine or more boards.

Hornets vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

Charlotte is the No. 3 team in the NBA in net rating over its last 15 games (+9.1), and it has the No. 2 offensive rating in the league during that stretch.

As long as the Hornets’ offense keeps humming, they should have no problem beating the Kings, who have the worst record in the Western Conference and are 29th in the league in net rating. Sacramento is in the bottom five in the league in both offensive and defensive rating and has already ruled out veterans like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and De’Andre Hunter for the rest of the season.

The Kings have won two games in a row, but this is a perfect sell-high spot, as they’re just 14-19 against the spread at home in the 2025-26 season.

The Hornets are also elite on the second night of a back-to-back this season, covering in an NBA-best 11 of their 13 games.

Pick: Hornets -12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

