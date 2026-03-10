Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10

A battle of No. 10 seeds take place on Tuesday night in the NBA, as the Portland Trail Blazers host the Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball.

Charlotte has become the darling of the NBA since the turn of the new year, moving into the play-in tournament field in the East by winning 20 of their last 30 games.

Charlotte has dropped two games in a row, but oddsmakers have set it as a road favorite in this matchup with the Blazers. Portland is 1.5 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the No. 9 seed in the West, but it’s just 21st in the league in net rating this season.

The Blazers are going to be a play-in team with the bottom five teams in the West all tanking, but is it good enough to make some actual noise in a loaded conference?

Oddsmakers have Portland set as a long shot to make the playoffs in the West and an underdog in this game on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Hornets vs. Blazers.

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets -3.5 (-102)

Blazers +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Hornets: -155

Blazers: +130

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), BlazerVision

Hornets record: 32-33

Blazers record: 31-34

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

PJ Hall – out

Liam McNeeley – out

Antonio Reeves – out

Tidjane Salaun – out

Coby White – out

Blazers Injury Report

Jayson Kent – questionable

Chris Youngblood – questionable

Caleb Love – questionable

Damian Lillard – out

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandon Miller OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-151)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Miller is undervalued against Portland:

Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller may be undervalued on the boards against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

This season, Miller is averaging 5.0 rebounds per game, but he’s stepped things up in that department since Feb. 1. In 15 games, Miller is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game, clearing 4.5 boards in 10 of those matchups.

He’s also picked up at least five boards in seven straight games, averaging 8.0 boards per game in March.

Portland is 12th in the league in opponent rebounds per game, but I think this is a solid price for Miller to simply hit his season average on Tuesday.

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

The Blazers are nearing .500 this season, but they haven’t exactly done it in an impressive way.

Portland is 21st in net rating, 23rd in offensive rating and 19th in defensive rating this season. It’s not elite at really anything, and it’s by far the lesser of these two No. 10 seeds.

The Hornets, thanks to their recent play, are 10th in the league in net rating for the entire season despite being one game under .500. Charlotte is also fourth in net rating over its last 15 games while the Blazers check in at No. 19 during that stretch.

Deni Avdija is back for Portland after missing time with a back injury, but I still don’t think this Blazers offense has enough firepower to compete with the Hornets, who are fourth in offensive rating and 13th in effective field goal percentage this season.

I’ll gladly back Charlotte to win outright on Tuesday night.

Pick: Hornets Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.