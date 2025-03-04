Duke Basketball Rookie Posts Unmatched College Hoops Stat Line
Duke basketball freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg, the outright frontrunner for national player of the year honors, powered the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) to a 93-60 victory over the visiting Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-10, 12-7 ACC) on Monday night.
The win completed Duke's 17-0 record in Cameron Indoor Stadium this season.
And assuming it was Flagg's home finale, the performance was a perfect representation of the 6-foot-9 phenom's unbelievably advanced prowess that delighted Duke faithful in Durham to an immeasurable degree.
Flagg tallied 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, three blocks, and only one turnover against the overmatched Demon Deacons.
"Over 45,000 players have played a DI game this century," stats guru Greg Harvey noted on social media afterward, "and NO ONE ELSE has matched that stat line."
Not only did Flagg display his unrivaled versatility for the umpteenth time under third-year head coach Jon Scheyer, but the mere 18-year-old also once again did so efficiently. He shot 10-for-16 from the field, 3-for-6 from three, and 5-for-6 at the charity stripe across his 34 minutes on the floor.
Between the past six Duke basketball outings, Flagg has dished out 30 assists while committing only four turnovers, an off-the-charts 7.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils, riding a seven-game winning streak and with only one loss to their name since late November, wrap up their regular season with a rivalry road test versus the UNC Tar Heels (19-11, 12-6 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
