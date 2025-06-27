Next Duke Basketball Roster Includes Five More Projected Draft Picks
Duke basketball saw five players from its high-powered 2024-25 squad come off the board at this week's 2025 NBA Draft, including three lottery picks. And on Friday morning, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo forecasted the same such counts for the Blue Devils next go-round.
ALSO READ: Stock-Rising Duke Recruiting Target Kohl Rosario Commits Elsewhere
Their way-too-early mock draft predicts five-star freshman forward Cameron Boozer to hear his name at No. 3 overall to the Brooklyn Nets.
"Boozer is one of the most productive high school players we've ever seen, with a winning résumé unmatched by any prospect in recent memory," Givony wrote. "He has an elite feel for the game, and can handle, pass, shoot and guard every position."
Five-star freshman wing Dame Sarr checks in at No. 9 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, five-star freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia appears at No. 13 (no landing spots listed after the top 10), rounding out Duke's projected 2026 lottery picks.
Returning Duke basketball sophomore wing Isaiah Evans sits at No. 16, giving the Blue Devils four projected first-rounders, one more than this year's group.
Finally, another returning sophomore in Durham, center Patrick Ngongba II, pops up at No. 38 overall. He's the only Blue Devil in the second round of ESPN's 2026 mock draft.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.