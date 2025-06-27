Stock-Rising Duke Basketball Target Commits Elsewhere
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff officially entered the fray for Moravian Prep (N.C.) four-star Kohl Rosario less than a month ago. They moved quickly, though, setting up an official visit with the 6-foot-5, 185-pound wing that was supposed to begin on Thursday.
But the day before that trip was on tap to take place, Rosario announced his commitment to play for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks. The former 2026 prospect added that he is reclassifying to 2025, so he'll suit up in Lawrence as a freshman this coming season.
Rosario revealed his decisions via the following post on social media:
After stacking up at No. 96 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite when he received his Duke basketball offer, Rosario enjoyed a significant climb in the rankings. He now checks in at No. 72 among his new 2025 peers.
Meanwhile, Scheyer's Blue Devils still boast the No. 1 haul in the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports, with five commitments in tow. The collection, headlined by forward Cameron Boozer, consists of four five-stars and a four-star.
