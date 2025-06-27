Blue Devil Country

Stock-Rising Duke Basketball Target Commits Elsewhere

The Duke basketball program came up empty in its pursuit of Kohl Rosario.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball
Duke basketball / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff officially entered the fray for Moravian Prep (N.C.) four-star Kohl Rosario less than a month ago. They moved quickly, though, setting up an official visit with the 6-foot-5, 185-pound wing that was supposed to begin on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Duke Lands Official Visit From Top-Shelf Guard Austin Goosby

But the day before that trip was on tap to take place, Rosario announced his commitment to play for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks. The former 2026 prospect added that he is reclassifying to 2025, so he'll suit up in Lawrence as a freshman this coming season.

Rosario revealed his decisions via the following post on social media:

After stacking up at No. 96 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite when he received his Duke basketball offer, Rosario enjoyed a significant climb in the rankings. He now checks in at No. 72 among his new 2025 peers.

Meanwhile, Scheyer's Blue Devils still boast the No. 1 haul in the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports, with five commitments in tow. The collection, headlined by forward Cameron Boozer, consists of four five-stars and a four-star.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball