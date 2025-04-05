Duke Basketball Royalty Arrives in San Antonio for Final Four
The last time Mike Krzyzewski was at the Final Four, it was in his final game as a head coach. Now, the 78-year-old Duke basketball legend has returned to the game’s greatest stage as a spectator to cheer on the Blue Devils in their quest for the program's sixth national title.
First reported by the New York Times’ Adam Zagoria on Saturday afternoon, Coach K will be in attendance at the Alamodome on Saturday night. It will be the first postseason game he has attended since his coaching career ended.
Krzyzewski, who reached 13 Final Fours of his own en route to winning five national championships, has spent most of his retirement away from the limelight of his former program since Jon Scheyer took over as head coach.
He will pop up here and there at random games in Cameron Indoor Stadium. But he largely remains in the background in his new role as an ambassador to Duke, allowing his former senior captain and assistant the chance to put the program on his own shoulders.
Now, though, as the No. 1 Blue Devils gear up for a chance at glory, beginning with a Final Four showdown against the No. 1 Houston Cougars at 8:49 p.m. ET Saturday (CBS), Coach K will be on hand. While the Alamodome will be packed with thousands of Duke basketball fans, there won't be anyone in the stands prouder of Scheyer's squad than the 37-year-old’s predecessor.
