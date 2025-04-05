Blue Devil Country

'Unbreakable Brotherhood' Duke Basketball Hype Video

The 2024-25 Duke basketball squad has a chance to become the program's first 37-win national champs.

Duke basketball
Duke basketball / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball squares off against the fellow No. 1 seed Houston Cougars at the Final Four in San Antonio's Alamodome on Saturday night, tipping off at 8:49 p.m. ET (CBS). The winner faces either the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers or No. 1 seed Florida Gators for the national title on Monday night.

The 2024-25 Blue Devils, in the program's 18th trip to the Final Four and the first under the command of Jon Scheyer, boast a 35-3 overall record. They're two wins shy of matching the 1985-86 and 1998-99 squads for the Duke record and becoming the first to reach that total with a national championship in tow.

So, getting the fanbase revved up on Saturday morning via highlights of Scheyer's third team and past groups in Durham, the Duke basketball program's official social media accounts posted the following hype video, narrated by 2016-17 Blue Devil forward and current Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, to set the stage for the showdown against Houston:

Of course, when it comes to the Final Four, Duke basketball hopes to bounce back from the 2022 loss to archrival UNC in Mike Krzyzewski's final season leading the Blue Devils before handing the reins to Scheyer.

The program hasn't prevailed in a Final Four outing since winning it all in 2015.

