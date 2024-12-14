Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Season Leaders Through 10 Contests

Seven Duke basketball players are averaging at least eight points per game.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor and forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor and forward Cooper Flagg / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
After emerging from a daunting portion of the early schedule with a four-game winning streak in tow, the Duke basketball team is now a few days into its weeklong breather.

"For us, it's been a heck of a stretch," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said following Tuesday night's 72-46 victory over the visiting Incarnate Word Cardinals in Cameron Indoor Stadium. "In 10 games, it's been a great start to the year.

"I've learned a lot about our team."

As Scheyer's No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) rest, recover, and prepare ahead of their home bout against the George Mason Patriots (7-3, 0-0 Atlantic 10) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network), here's a look at how the squad's top producers stack up across the season stat columns:

POINTS PER GAME:

  • 15.9 - Cooper Flagg
  • 12.2 - Kon Knueppel
  • 11.7 - Tyrese Proctor
  • 8.7 - Isaiah Evans
  • 8.4 - Caleb Foster
  • 8.0 - Khaman Maluach
  • 8.0 - Sion James

REBOUNDS PER GAME:

  • 9.0 - Cooper Flagg
  • 5.9 - Maliq Brown
  • 4.7 - Khaman Maluach
  • 4.7 - Patrick Ngongba II
  • 4.2 - Sion James

ASSISTS PER GAME:

  • 3.6 - Cooper Flagg
  • 3.2 - Kon Knueppel
  • 2.1 - Sion James
  • 2.1 - Caleb Foster
  • 1.9 - Tyrese Proctor

STEALS PER GAME:

  • 2.1 - Maliq Brown
  • 1.5 - Cooper Flagg
  • 1.4 - Sion James

BLOCKS PER GAME:

  • 1.4 - Cooper Flagg
  • 0.8 - Khaman Maluach
  • 0.7 - Maliq Brown

MINUTES PER GAME:

  • 30.6 - Cooper Flagg
  • 30.0 - Kon Knueppel
  • 28.8 - Tyrese Proctor
  • 21.0 - Maliq Brown
  • 20.9 - Caleb Foster

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 15 attempts):

  • 78.6 - Khaman Maluach
  • 63.2 - Maliq Brown
  • 54.2 - Sion James
  • 50.0 - Isaiah Evans
  • 42.9 - Cooper Flagg

3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 10 attempts):

  • 50.0 - Isaiah Evans
  • 41.5 - Tyrese Proctor
  • 34.5 - Kon Knueppel
  • 33.3 - Sion James
  • 31.4 - Caleb Foster

FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 10 attempts):

  • 95.2 - Kon Knueppel
  • 81.3 - Khaman Maluach
  • 76.9 - Tyrese Proctor
  • 75.9 - Sion James
  • 73.9 - Cooper Flagg

