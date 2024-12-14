Duke Basketball Season Leaders Through 10 Contests
After emerging from a daunting portion of the early schedule with a four-game winning streak in tow, the Duke basketball team is now a few days into its weeklong breather.
"For us, it's been a heck of a stretch," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said following Tuesday night's 72-46 victory over the visiting Incarnate Word Cardinals in Cameron Indoor Stadium. "In 10 games, it's been a great start to the year.
"I've learned a lot about our team."
As Scheyer's No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) rest, recover, and prepare ahead of their home bout against the George Mason Patriots (7-3, 0-0 Atlantic 10) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network), here's a look at how the squad's top producers stack up across the season stat columns:
POINTS PER GAME:
- 15.9 - Cooper Flagg
- 12.2 - Kon Knueppel
- 11.7 - Tyrese Proctor
- 8.7 - Isaiah Evans
- 8.4 - Caleb Foster
- 8.0 - Khaman Maluach
- 8.0 - Sion James
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
- 9.0 - Cooper Flagg
- 5.9 - Maliq Brown
- 4.7 - Khaman Maluach
- 4.7 - Patrick Ngongba II
- 4.2 - Sion James
ASSISTS PER GAME:
- 3.6 - Cooper Flagg
- 3.2 - Kon Knueppel
- 2.1 - Sion James
- 2.1 - Caleb Foster
- 1.9 - Tyrese Proctor
STEALS PER GAME:
- 2.1 - Maliq Brown
- 1.5 - Cooper Flagg
- 1.4 - Sion James
BLOCKS PER GAME:
- 1.4 - Cooper Flagg
- 0.8 - Khaman Maluach
- 0.7 - Maliq Brown
MINUTES PER GAME:
- 30.6 - Cooper Flagg
- 30.0 - Kon Knueppel
- 28.8 - Tyrese Proctor
- 21.0 - Maliq Brown
- 20.9 - Caleb Foster
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 15 attempts):
- 78.6 - Khaman Maluach
- 63.2 - Maliq Brown
- 54.2 - Sion James
- 50.0 - Isaiah Evans
- 42.9 - Cooper Flagg
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 10 attempts):
- 50.0 - Isaiah Evans
- 41.5 - Tyrese Proctor
- 34.5 - Kon Knueppel
- 33.3 - Sion James
- 31.4 - Caleb Foster
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 10 attempts):
- 95.2 - Kon Knueppel
- 81.3 - Khaman Maluach
- 76.9 - Tyrese Proctor
- 75.9 - Sion James
- 73.9 - Cooper Flagg
