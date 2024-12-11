Latest on Duke Basketball Junior Maliq Brown's Injury Status
There's no timetable for Duke basketball junior forward Maliq Brown's return from a toe injury. But third-year head coach Jon Scheyer did provide more clarity on the former two-year Syracuse player's status following the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils' 72-46 home win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Tuesday night, which marked Brown's first absence this season.
"We missed Maliq out there too," Scheyer explained to the media when assessing the Blue Devils' sluggish start against the eventually overmatched Incarnate Word squad. "Maliq is a key guy. You know, he sprained his toe in the Louisville game [on Sunday night]. We've done all the imaging. Everything checked out. He's OK.
"It's just the toe can take a little bit of time. We hope to get him back as soon as possible."
Maliq Brown leads the Duke basketball team with his 2.1 steals per game.
Plus, the 6-foot-9, 222-pound Virginia native is an efficient scorer, albeit relatively limited, as he's shooting 63.2 percent from the field. And in his 21.0 minutes per outing off the bench, Brown trails only freshman phenom Cooper Flagg in Duke's rebounding department, grabbing 5.9 boards per game.
Up next for the Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) is a home bout against the George Mason Patriots at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).
