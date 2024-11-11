Recent Duke Basketball Sensation Jared McCain Erupts in Philly
Duke basketball one-and-done guard Jared McCain saw only four minutes of action in each of the Philadelphia 76ers' first two games this season. Fast forward a few weeks, though, and the 2024 No. 16 overall draft pick has emerged as a formidable force off the bench, logging 30 minutes or more in each of the Sixers' past two outings, including Sunday night's 107-105 overtime win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets.
In the victory, Philly's second this season, McCain posted a career best with his team-high 27 points in 31 minutes on the floor. The TikTok star from California, still over 100 days until his 21st birthday, shot 10-for-18 from the field, 3-for-8 from deep, and 4-for-4 at the foul line.
Plus, he chipped in three rebounds and two assists, committing only one turnover along the way.
The performance marked McCain's second straight game with double-digit points and fourth in the team's past six contests.
He's been on the court in all nine games for the Philadelphia 76ers (2-7), who will now gear up to host the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, roughly two hours before the 2024-25 Duke basketball squad squares off against fellow blueblood Kentucky in the Champions Classic.
Meanwhile, one of the Charlotte Hornets' two NBA Blue Devils suited up against Jared McCain and the 76ers.
Veteran guard Seth Curry, now in his second season with his hometown franchise, received 15 minutes off the bench in Philadelphia, finishing with five points, one board, and one steal in the loss.
As for the other former Duke basketball player on Charlotte's roster, 2020-22 Blue Devil big man Mark Williams sprained his foot in training camp. The 7-footer, an efficient double-double producer when healthy across his first two years in the league, remains out of commission but appears to be nearing his 2024-25 debut.
