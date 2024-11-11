Battle-Tested Duke Basketball Alum Benefits Baylor
Across the board, Baylor Bears graduate starter Jeremy Roach's averages are down from his All-ACC Third Team Duke basketball senior campaign last season. But bear in mind that both of No. 8 Baylor's opponents thus far have been of the ranked variety.
ALSO READ: Duke Social Media Reacts to Crazy LeBron James Dream
Roach, a four-year Blue Devil starter spanning the last two seasons of Mike Krzyzewski's tenure and the first two years of the Jon Scheyer era, encountered a cold shooting night in his Baylor debut, a 101-63 road loss to the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs. He finished 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-4 beyond the arc, tallying nine points, two rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes of action.
On Saturday night, though, Roach heated up a bit. And so did his team, as the Bears (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) bounced back from their blowout defeat to the tune of a 72-67 win over No. 16 Arkansas (1-1, 0-0 SEC) in Dallas, handing John Calipari his first loss as Razorback head coach.
Against the Razorbacks, Roach recorded 13 points, including 10 in the first half, and was 5-for-10 from the field, albeit with another 1-for-4 clip from downtown. He added one board and two dimes across 30 minutes on the floor.
The 23-year-old from Leesburg, Va., a former five-star out of what has become a Blue Devil pipeline high school in Paul VI Catholic, is now averaging 11.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for Scott Drew's 22nd Baylor squad. He's shooting 36.8 percent from the field, 25.0 percent from three, and 75.0 percent at the charity stripe.
ALSO READ: Duke Pro Zion Williamson Facing Yet Another Setback
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more updates on former Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.