Duke Basketball Set for Future Battle in NFL Stadium
Duke basketball lost to Arizona, 78-73, in Cameron Indoor Stadium last November. And the 2024-25 Blue Devils will head to McKale Memorial Center in Tucson to face the Wildcats in the second and final year of the storied programs' home-and-home series on Nov. 22.
But according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Saturday afternoon, Duke and Arizona are now slated to square off yet again in a few years.
Per Rothstein, the Hall of Fame has organized a meeting between the 2027-28 Blue Devils and Wildcats in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 17, 2027. It will be part of a doubleheader that also features a meeting between Indiana and blueblood Kansas.
The Arizona basketball social media team also confirmed the matchup on Saturday, although the Wildcats' post does not specify the date of the contest in 2027.
Allegiant Stadium, a domed multi-purpose venue and the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders on tap to host the 2028 Final Four, seats 65,000 — expandable to a capacity of 71,835, almost eight times the size of Cameron Indoor Stadium. Las Vegas has never hosted a Final Four.
Rothstein noted that an official announcement should arrive on Sunday.
Arizona boasts a 6-4 record in its all-time series against Duke. The Wildcats have won three straight against the Blue Devils ever since Duke defeated Arizona in the 2001 national championship game.
