Two Big Duke Basketball Targets Set to Announce in Same Hour
Duke basketball landed in the top four for Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) guard Acaden Lewis a few weeks before the 6-foot-2, 170-pound four-star lefty traveled to Durham to visit the Blue Devils. That trip took place the first weekend of October, coinciding with the program's Countdown to Craziness in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Plus, Jon Scheyer and his staff survived another cut when Lewis, No. 36 overall and No. 5 among full-fledged point guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, eliminated the Blue Devils archrival, UNC, from contention around the same time. So, he's down to Duke, Kentucky, and UConn.
Now, as of Saturday afternoon, the dynamic prospect has locked in his decision time for 2 p.m. ET next Saturday, Nov. 2. He'll reveal his college choice at the Trinidad Recreation Center in the nation's capital, and the On3 Recruits YouTube Channel will livestream Lewis' big moment.
Meanwhile, it looks as though defending back-to-back national champion UConn is no longer pursuing Lewis. On Saturday, recruiting insider Adam Zagoria reported that the Huskies are "done recruiting American players" in the cycle.
Technically, Duke basketball still dons the "contender" badge in the Acaden Lewis sweepstakes. However, the 247Sports Crystal Ball, On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, and Rivals FutureCast agree in painting Kentucky as the outright favorite.
But thirty minutes after Lewis announces his decision, Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils, already enjoying the nation's top-ranked 2025 class via three top-shelf early pledges, appear likely to strengthen their haul when Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson officially comes off the board.
