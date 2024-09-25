Former Duke Basketball Guard Secures Another NBA Opportunity
On Tuesday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Duke basketball product Trevor Keels has inked a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He signed with the Timberwolves around this same time last year but was waived days before the 2023-24 regular season got underway.
Although the terms of Keels' contract are not yet clear, it appears to be of the Exhibit 10 variety. That would mean the 21-year-old Maryland native may suit up for the Timberwolves in preseason action but probably needs to further impress Minnesota brass before potentially landing on the team's official 2024-25 roster.
After coming off the board No. 42 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft following his Final Four Duke basketball freshman campaign, Trevor Keels agreed to a two-way contract with the New York Knicks. He made only three appearances for the franchise as a rookie — tallying three points and two rebounds in eight total minutes on the floor — before getting waived.
Last season, Keels averaged 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 36.4 percent beyond the arc across his 23 outings for the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves' G League affiliate.
As a Blue Devil starter in the final year of the Mike Krzyzewski era, Trevor Keels finished third on the team in scoring at 11.5 points per game.
