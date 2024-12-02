Duke Basketball Signee Almost Perfect in Blowout Win
One day after powering preseason No. 1-ranked Columbus High School (Fla.) to its first win of the season, senior standout and future Duke basketball forward Cameron Boozer came up one assist shy of a triple-double — in highly efficient fashion — to fuel an 88-54 victory over nine-time state champ Wheeler High School (Ga.) at the Holiday Hoopsgiving prep showcase in Atlanta on Saturday.
Boozer posted 24 points, 10 rebounds, and nine dimes in the contest.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound five-star, who highlights a four-deep, top-ranked Blue Devil recruiting haul with his No. 2 overall ranking on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, shot 8-for-10 from the field, including a splash on his lone 3-point attempt, and delivered a perfect 8-for-8 clip at the charity stripe.
As for his twin teammate and fellow 2025 Duke basketball signee, five-star Cayden Boozer, No. 23 in the cycle, chipped in 19 points for Columbus against Wheeler. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard's total ensured that the sons of Blue Devil great Carlos Boozer combined to score at least 40 points for the second time in as many days at the event.
"You know, [Cameron Boozer] is a guy who can do so many different things on the floor," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer noted after the 17-year-old phenom inked his scholarship agreement with the Blue Devils during the early signing period in November. "But nothing that he does is greater than just winning and competing. And there's never been a time I've seen him not play hard, not compete.
"He's the ultimate teammate. He makes everybody on the floor better with his passing, his ability to penetrate and kick, and his ability to score from, really, anywhere on the floor."
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.