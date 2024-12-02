Duke Basketball Signee Almost Perfect in Blowout Win

Cameron Boozer (#2 2025) has been dominating for Columbus all season, just dropped 24PTS, 10REB & 9AST in 88-54 win over Wheeler. 🤯



Cayden Boozer also tacked on 19PTS in the W as Columbus finishes 2-0 in the @HHoopsgiving festivities 🦃🎉



(🎥 @DavidDorbin) pic.twitter.com/PUwBwkx0H5