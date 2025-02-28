Top Duke Basketball Signee Now Forecasted to Become Early Draft Pick
Future Duke basketball forward Cameron Boozer, set to arrive in Durham this summer alongside his twin and fellow Columbus High School (Fla.) standout in five-star guard Cayden Boozer, is a McDonald's All American and one of five finalists for the Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year distinction.
And as of ESPN's debut 2026 NBA mock draft this week, the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Cameron Boozer is a projected No. 3 overall pick.
In the following post, top NBA Draft insider Jonathan Givony advertises his placement of the five-star forward below two other current high school seniors in BYU signee AJ Dybantsa at No. 2 and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson at No. 1 overall. Prime 2025 Blue Devil target Nate Ament checks in at No. 4.
Boozer, son of 2001 Blue Devil national champion Carlos Boozer, ranks No. 2 overall, No. 1 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Florida on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
He headlines a four-deep Duke basketball recruiting haul, including his brother and two more five-stars in Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nik Khamenia and Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson.
