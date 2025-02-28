Blue Devil Country

Top Duke Basketball Signee Now Forecasted to Become Early Draft Pick

Five-star Duke basketball recruiting prize Cameron Boozer is likely to be a one-and-done Blue Devil.

Duke basketball recruiting signee Cameron Boozer
Duke basketball recruiting signee Cameron Boozer / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK
Future Duke basketball forward Cameron Boozer, set to arrive in Durham this summer alongside his twin and fellow Columbus High School (Fla.) standout in five-star guard Cayden Boozer, is a McDonald's All American and one of five finalists for the Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year distinction.

And as of ESPN's debut 2026 NBA mock draft this week, the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Cameron Boozer is a projected No. 3 overall pick.

In the following post, top NBA Draft insider Jonathan Givony advertises his placement of the five-star forward below two other current high school seniors in BYU signee AJ Dybantsa at No. 2 and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson at No. 1 overall. Prime 2025 Blue Devil target Nate Ament checks in at No. 4.

Boozer, son of 2001 Blue Devil national champion Carlos Boozer, ranks No. 2 overall, No. 1 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Florida on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

He headlines a four-deep Duke basketball recruiting haul, including his brother and two more five-stars in Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nik Khamenia and Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson.

