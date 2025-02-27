Update on Duke Basketball Commit Shelton Henderson
Early 2025 Duke basketball signee Shelton Henderson, averaging over 20 points, seven rebounds, and two steals per game as a prep, has powered his Bellaire High School (Texas) Cardinals to a 24-10 overall record this season. And they're now gearing up for the Texas 6A Regional Final.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Henderson recorded 25 points in Tuesday night's 75-66 semifinal win over the Summer Creek High School Bulldogs.
He and the Cardinals face the Seven Lakes High School Spartans (33-5) on Friday night.
Henderson is a five-star prospect currently checking in at No. 24 overall, No. 4 among small forwards, and No. 2 in Texas on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
"Shelton has all of the makings of a high-level player at Duke," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said after signing Shelton Henderson and the other three members of the Blue Devils' top-ranked 2025 haul back in November.
"His athleticism, versatility as a defender, and high-level competitiveness is everything we look for...His game is just scratching the surface, and I can't wait to coach him."
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.