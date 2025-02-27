Update on Duke Basketball Commit Shelton Henderson

Blue Devil Country

The future Duke basketball forward is now showcasing his competitiveness in Texas postseason action.

Early 2025 Duke basketball signee Shelton Henderson, averaging over 20 points, seven rebounds, and two steals per game as a prep, has powered his Bellaire High School (Texas) Cardinals to a 24-10 overall record this season. And they're now gearing up for the Texas 6A Regional Final.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Henderson recorded 25 points in Tuesday night's 75-66 semifinal win over the Summer Creek High School Bulldogs.

He and the Cardinals face the Seven Lakes High School Spartans (33-5) on Friday night.

Henderson is a five-star prospect currently checking in at No. 24 overall, No. 4 among small forwards, and No. 2 in Texas on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

"Shelton has all of the makings of a high-level player at Duke," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said after signing Shelton Henderson and the other three members of the Blue Devils' top-ranked 2025 haul back in November.

"His athleticism, versatility as a defender, and high-level competitiveness is everything we look for...His game is just scratching the surface, and I can't wait to coach him."

