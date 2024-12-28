Duke Basketball Signees Dominate Before Facing Carmelo Anthony's Son
Future Duke basketball players Cayden and Cameron Boozer, twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champion and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, are now enjoying a 13-game winning streak and 13-1 senior record following their Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers' 70-44 win over the Bullis School (Md.) Bulldogs at the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York City on Friday night.
Cayden Boozer finished with 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field. The five-star point guard, No. 22 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, added three rebounds.
Cameron Boozer, a five-star power forward ranking No. 2 overall in the cycle but likely to soon drop one spot, tallied 18 points, four boards, and three assists in the blowout, shooting 6-for-8 overall.
Now, the Boozer twins and the Explorers are gearing up for their second of three games in as many days at the event.
They'll battle Long Island Lutheran School (N.Y.) at 6:15 p.m. ET Saturday (livestream available on the NBA App). The Crusaders feature five-star 2026 point guard Dylan Mingo and the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony in four-star 2025 shooting guard Kiyan Anthony, an early Syracuse basketball signee.
And at 1 p.m. ET Sunday (NBA App), the pair of early Duke basketball signees, part of a four-deep Blue Devil class, will square off against prep powerhouse Link Academy (Mo.).
