Two Experts Agree Top Duke Basketball Signee Should Fall in Rankings
Before AJ Dybantsa reclassified from 2026 to 2025 last year, Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star power forward Cameron Boozer sat atop the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Boozer, now headlining a four-deep Duke basketball recruiting class that ranks No. 1 in the country, slid one notch following Dybantsa's move and has remained at No. 2 ever since.
ALSO READ: Breakout Recruit 'Still Waiting' for Contact From Duke Staff
And Cameron Boozer's consistent winning ways, starring alongside his twin brother and a fellow early 2025 Blue Devil signee in five-star point guard Cayden Boozer, suggest he's still a contender for the No. 1 spot as he prepares to suit up for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils next season.
That said, it sounds like two of the primary influencers on the national rankings believe the 6-foot-9, 245-pound phenom is due to drop to No. 3, which would align with ESPN's recent update, or even as far down as No. 4.
"I think it is still a two-man race for the top two spots," 247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi opined on the latest episode of the 247Sports College Basketball Show. "However, the two have changed. It is now [BYU signee] AJ Dybantsa and [Kansas signee] Darryn Peterson. And in my mind, I think it's pretty clear, and I think they've opened up some separation from the pack."
Again, Bossi isn't alone in all but completely removing Cameron Boozer from the top-two conversation in the notably stacked 2025 cycle.
"[Peterson] is the No. 2 player in the country, behind AJ Dybantsa right now," Branham said before adding that he now views Boozer in a battle with a prime Duke basketball target in Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament for No. 3 overall.
ALSO READ: Every NBA Christmas Day Game Includes Former Blue Devils
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.