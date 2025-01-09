Duke Basketball: Son of Former NBA All-Star Hearing From Blue Devils

2026 4⭐️ Darius Ratliff is a high-potential prospect in the ‘26 class.



Ratliff told @LeagueRDY he’s been hearing from Duke, Rutgers, Syracuse, Mississippi State, UCF and Cal as of late.



One of the top players in the state of New York and #57 in the ESPN60. pic.twitter.com/ABvMMsHaeV