Duke Basketball: Son of Former NBA All-Star Hearing From Blue Devils
Back in late October, 2026 big man Darius Ratliff welcomed second-year Duke basketball assistant coach Emanuel Dildy to his Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y.
So, interest between the Blue Devils and Ratliff isn't new.
But on Wednesday, the 7-foot, 200-pound four-star, son of former 16-year NBA journeyman and 2001 All-Star center Theo Ratliff, told League Ready that Duke is now one of six schools he's hearing from often, along with UCF, Syracuse, Rutgers, Mississippi State, and Cal.
Around the time Dildy was checking in with him at his school, Darius Ratliff's twin brother, four-star forward Adonis Ratliff, explained to national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria that Duke has been his "dream school" since he was a kid. Plus, he noted that he and his brother hoped to check out the Blue Devils in person.
"Having Duke come in is kind of a blessing," Adonis Ratliff said to Zagoria. "I have no words. It's kind of crazy because I've always wanted to go to Duke."
Darius Ratliff stacks up at No. 94 overall, No. 9 among centers, and No. 3 in New York in the 2026 class, per On3. Adonis Ratliff ranks No. 70 overall, No. 5 at their position, and No. 2 in the state.
For now, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has handed out only three 2026 offers. Each target is a five-star ranking inside the top 10 in the cycle.
