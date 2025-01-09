Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Son of Former NBA All-Star Hearing From Blue Devils

The Duke basketball recruiting team is among a handful reaching out to Darius Ratliff the most of late.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting prospect Darius Ratliff
Duke basketball recruiting prospect Darius Ratliff / John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Back in late October, 2026 big man Darius Ratliff welcomed second-year Duke basketball assistant coach Emanuel Dildy to his Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y.

ALSO READ: Blue Devils Now Dominating Like It's 1999

So, interest between the Blue Devils and Ratliff isn't new.

But on Wednesday, the 7-foot, 200-pound four-star, son of former 16-year NBA journeyman and 2001 All-Star center Theo Ratliff, told League Ready that Duke is now one of six schools he's hearing from often, along with UCF, Syracuse, Rutgers, Mississippi State, and Cal.

Around the time Dildy was checking in with him at his school, Darius Ratliff's twin brother, four-star forward Adonis Ratliff, explained to national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria that Duke has been his "dream school" since he was a kid. Plus, he noted that he and his brother hoped to check out the Blue Devils in person.

"Having Duke come in is kind of a blessing," Adonis Ratliff said to Zagoria. "I have no words. It's kind of crazy because I've always wanted to go to Duke."

Darius Ratliff stacks up at No. 94 overall, No. 9 among centers, and No. 3 in New York in the 2026 class, per On3. Adonis Ratliff ranks No. 70 overall, No. 5 at their position, and No. 2 in the state.

For now, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has handed out only three 2026 offers. Each target is a five-star ranking inside the top 10 in the cycle.

ALSO READ: NBA Blue Devil Set to End Months-Long Absence

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball