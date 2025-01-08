Former Duke Basketball Star Ready to End Months-Long Absence

Blue Devil Country

Duke basketball pro Paolo Banchero looks to pick up where he left off for the Magic back in October.

Two days before suffering a torn oblique that has sidelined him since late October, former Duke basketball one-and-done Paolo Banchero posted a career-high 50 points, along with 10 rebounds and five assists, for the Orlando Magic in a win over the Indiana Pacers.

Through five outings this season, the 22-year-old's third since hearing his name No. 1 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft, Banchero is averaging a career-high 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the field.

Now, per a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, Banchero is set to return to action in Orlando either on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves or Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Charania noted the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year "participated fully in Wednesday's practice" and that the Magic "are expected to upgrade him to questionable on the injury report."

The Orlando Magic, including another Duke basketball product in big man Wendell Carter Jr., sit 22-16 overall and No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings.

Last season, first-time All-Star Paolo Banchero, averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 boards, and 4.6 assists for his career, helped power the upstart Magic to a 47-35 regular season and the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2020.

