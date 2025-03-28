Duke Basketball Staff Reaches Out to Coveted Guard in Portal
The Duke basketball season hasn't ended yet. No, the Blue Devils’ NCAA Tournament run has them sitting in the Elite Eight with the chance to punch their ticket to the program's first Final Four of the Jon Scheyer era.
But with the time constraints put on coaching staffs in light of the dates for the opening of the transfer portal, Scheyer and his crew must also ensure they are making contact with potential roster additions for next season.
On top of reaching out to Sam Houston State sharpshooter Lamar Wilkerson this week, it appears the Blue Devils may now be involved with another prolific transfer guard.
A report from Greenlight Media on Friday lists Duke among a number of schools that are expressing interest in Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr., who entered the portal following his sophomore campaign in Athens. Duke's nearby ACC foes, North Carolina and NC State, are also on his list of potential suitors.
But Demary has plenty of other high-level programs inquiring about his services, including Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Creighton, Florida, Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Providence, Seton Hall, South Carolina, St. John’s, Syracuse, Texas Tech, UConn, and Virginia.
In two seasons with the Bulldogs, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound Demary shined as a versatile talent. He helped lead Georgia to the NCAA Tournament this year, averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals across his 33 outings as a full-time starter.
He connected on 37.4 percent of his 3-point attempts and shot 80.4 percent at the foul line.
It’s unknown just how serious the Duke basketball interest is in Silas Demary Jr., but the Blue Devils' reported contact with at least two top-shelf guards thus far suggests that Scheyer & Co. will be looking to secure a backcourt talent or two in this year’s transfer cycle.
