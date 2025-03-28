Duke Basketball Expresses Interest in Sharpshooting Transfer
In his three seasons as the head coach of the Duke basketball program, Jon Scheyer has made a commitment to making sure his teams boast certain attributes. Competitiveness, sharpshooting, length, and physical defense have become a Blue Devil staple this year, and it appears to be a sign of how Scheyer and his cohorts want to build the roster in future seasons.
The 2024-25 Blue Devils' dominant campaign is still in progress, but the Duke basketball coaches have reportedly checked in with a talented veteran transfer who checks all of those boxes above.
On Friday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported that Scheyer's staff has expressed interest in former Sam Houston State guard Lamar Wilkerson, one of the best shooters in all of college hoops this year.
In addition to the Blue Devils, fellow blueblood programs Kentucky and Kansas are already involved. Plus, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisville, SMU, and others have inquired about the prolific bucket-getter.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound senior shot a scorching 44.5 percent from beyond the arc this season. And Wilkerson did so on nearly eight attempts per game, averaging 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals en route to earning All-Conference USA First Team honors.
He spent the past three seasons with the Bearkats, including two straight as a full-time starter.
Wilkerson began his career at Three Rivers College.
Givony also reported that Wilkerson will conduct visits and select a school after the Final Four ends, a timeline that may be to the benefit of the Blue Devils should they decide to fully pursue him.
Scheyer and the No. 1 seed Blue Devils will look to punch their ticket to the Final Four on Saturday when they clash with No. 2 seed Alabama in Newark, N.J., at 8:49 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV).
