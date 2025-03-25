Duke Basketball Standout Shares Distinction With Head Coach
Heading into his sophomore year last season, many around the country anticipated a breakout campaign for Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor. While he didn't quite reach the expectations that some set, the Australian guard returned to Durham and is undeniably putting the country on notice in his third NCAA Tournament.
The 6-foot-6 Proctor has been a steady veteran presence for the Blue Devils all season, helping to lead head coach Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad to a 33-3 record and Sweet 16 berth as the No. 1 seed in the East Region. Proctor has sprinkled in breakout performances along the way.
None of those prolific outings has been greater than in his recent stretch of games, one that has seen Proctor connect on six or more triples three straight times.
That streak includes two 19-point outings, first against Louisville in the ACC Tournament title bout and then versus Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64, before he posted career highs of 25 points and seven splashes from downtown in Duke basketball's 89-66 Round of 32 victory over Baylor in Raleigh on Sunday.
The hot stretch has earned the 20-year-old a few Blue Devil records, including one now he shares with his head coach.
With games of six and seven made threes, Proctor became the first Blue Devil to connect on five or more threes in back-to-back NCAA Tournament games since Scheyer, who achieved the feat as a senior during Duke's 2010 championship run.
He now also holds the program record for the most made threes (13) through two NCAA Tournament games. Plus, he recorded the most 3-point makes over any 3-game span (19) since Jason Williams in 2001.
Tyrese Proctor and his teammates aim to join Scheyer and Williams as Duke basketball national champions. Their quest continues with their East Regional semifinal battle at approximately 9:39 p.m. ET Thursday (CBS) when they take on the No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats.
