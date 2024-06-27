Duke Basketball Star Left in Uncomfortable Position at Draft
On Wednesday night, only two of the roughly two dozen players who were invited to the NBA Draft green room did not hear their names. One is Kansas one-and-done wing Johnny Furphy. The other is a decorated Duke basketball product in two-time All-ACC performer and one-time All-American forward Kyle Filipowski, the first recruit to ever announce a commitment to Jon Scheyer as head coach.
Understandably, the 7-footer didn't look like a happy camper afterward, evident in the following clip:
Presumably, the 20-year-old Filipowski, who might have been a first-rounder last year had he opted not to return to Durham for a sophomore season under Scheyer following a eye-catching ACC Rookie of the Year campaign, will be back in Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Thursday in hopes of getting drafted early in the second round. That gets under way at 4 p.m. ET (ESPN).
According to ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony, Johnny Furphy is the No. 1 prospect still available, and Kyle Filipowski is sitting next on the list.
The first selection in the second round belongs to the Toronto Raptors, who currently boast two NBA Blue Devils in veteran guards Gary Trent Jr. and RJ Barrett. Rounding out the first five franchises to pick on Thursday afternoon are the Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers, and San Antonio Spurs.
Filipowski's former Duke basketball co-star, one-and-done guard Jared McCain, came off the board to the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 16 overall.