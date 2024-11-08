Blue Devil Country

Cooper Flagg's Alley-Oop Sparks Duke Basketball Run vs. Army

As always, the Duke basketball rookie phenom was all over the court early against the Black Knights.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball started 1-for-8 beyond the arc in Friday night's home game against the Army Black Knights (1-0, 0-0 Patriot League). And at the under-16 timeout in the first half, the No. 7-ranked Blue Devils (1-0, 0-0 ACC) enjoyed only a 9-8 advantage.

ALSO READ: Former Duke Wing Draws Start for Stagnant ACC Squad

But one Blue Devil highlight a few plays prior to the contest's first timeout pointed to a well-oiled machine to come as soon as the threes began to drop.

With Duke boasting a 7-6 lead, junior forward Maliq Brown employed pestering perimeter defense, translating into an Army turnover and a transition opportunity. Junior guard Tyrese Proctor responded with a perfectly placed alley-oop dime to freshman forward/guard and projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg for the flush:

At the time of this article's publish, the Blue Devils led, 15-8, at the under-12 timeout in the first half. Flagg had a game-high four points, along with four rebounds, across the first eight minutes of action versus the Black Knights.

And the Blue Devils had improved to 3-for-15 from deep, albeit with a few missed chances at easier buckets.

Following the bout against Army, Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad will gear up for a Champions Classic showdown against No. 23 Kentucky in Atlanta's State Farm Arena at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

ALSO READ: Ex-Duke Forward Delivers Another Statement Effort in NBA

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball