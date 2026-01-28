Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 28

The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors are jostling for position atop the Eastern Conference standings, and they’ll play for the third time this season on Wednesday night.

New York has wins by 16 and 22 against Toronto this season, and it has won 10 consecutive games against the Raptors dating back to the 2023-24 season.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks won at home against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, and they’ll look to win a fourth game in a row on the second night of a back-to-back in Toronto. The Knicks are just 2-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, but they are underdogs against Toronto tonight.

The Raptors have been without starting center Jakob Poeltl due to a back injury, but they’ve won four games in a row to put some pressure on Boston for the No. 2 seed in the East.

Will Scottie Barnes and company finally snap their losing streak against New York?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this divisional battle on Jan. 28.

Knicks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks +1.5 (-110)

Raptors -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Knicks: +105

Raptors: -125

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Knicks vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, MSG

Knicks record: 28-18

Raptors record: 29-19

Knicks vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – out

Alijah Martin – out

A.J. Lawson – out

Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable

Jakob Poeltl – out

Knicks vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 31.5 Points and Assists (-117)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why Brunson is undervalued against Toronto:

Brunson gave the Toronto Raptors trouble in his last matchup against them, getting off to a fast start and finishing with 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field.

Now, his points prop is down to 25.5 on Wednesday, leading to a combined points and assists line of 31.5 against Toronto. Even though the Raptors allow the second-fewest assists per game in the NBA, Brunson has seven and four dimes in his two games against them.

I think the Knicks star, who is averaging 28.0 points and 6.0 assists per game this season, is undervalued in this matchup. The Knicks may be down a player or two on the second night of a back-to-back, and Brunson remains an extremely high usage player in this offense.

He has 32 or more points and assists in 28 of his 41 games in the 2025-26 campaign.

Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the UNDER in this divisional battle:

For the third time this season, the New York Knicks face the Toronto Raptors, only this time they are underdogs on the second night of a back-to-back.

New York has won 10 games in a row against the Raptors, but I’m not buying it in this game with Mitchell Robinson likely to sit after playing on Tuesday. The Knicks have looked better over the last week, but they’ve struggled in January overall, allowing Toronto and Cleveland into the mix for the No. 3 seed in the East.

So, I’m going to bet the UNDER in this matchup, which has hit in three of the Knicks’ six games that were the second night of a back-to-back this season.

New York has stepped up on the defensive end as of late, allowing just 66 points to the Brooklyn Nets, 109 points to the Philadelphia 76ers and 87 points to the Sacramento Kings in its last three games.

Now, it takes on a Toronto team that has hit the UNDER in 29 of 49 games this season (over 60 percent) while posting the No. 5 defensive rating in the NBA.

In the first two meetings between these teams this season, they combined for 210 and 218 points with the Knicks winning both games with ease.

I think we could see another low-scoring affair in Toronto, especially if the Knicks rest a few players in this matchup.

Pick: UNDER 220.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.