Duke Basketball Target Reveals Surprising Decision
Although the Duke basketball program secured a place in the final five for Huntington Prep Academy (W.Va.) wing Braydon Hawthorne, the Blue Devils weren't the perceived favorite in the homestretch. But the same goes for fellow blueblood recruiting powerhouse Kentucky, the ultimate surprise winner of what became a high-profile race given the surging prospect's late decision in the 2025 cycle.
Hawthorne announced his commitment to Mark Pope and the Wildcats, choosing Kentucky over Duke, Pitt, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
Many national recruiting insiders didn't see the Kentucky pledge coming. However, it's worth noting that Hawthorne assured his social media followers earlier this week that he hadn't shared his decision with anyone, not even his parents.
After originally committing to West Virginia last year, Braydon Hawthorne recently reopened his recruitment and took official visits to all of finalists, including his trip to Durham to check out Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils just a few weeks ago.
He currently stacks up at No. 33 overall in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports, hundreds of spots higher than where the 6-foot-8, 175-pound four-star sat among his peers last year.
The 2025 Duke basketball haul is still stuck at three pieces, albeit each of the composite five-star variety. It ranks No. 3 in the country, per 247Sports.
