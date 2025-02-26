Duke Basketball Teases In-Home Visit With Future Blue Devils
The No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (24-3, 15-1 ACC) are in Miami for their road game versus the Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC) on Tuesday night. On that note, it's no surprise members of the Duke basketball family made sure to check in on the nearby Boozer twins during the trip.
ALSO READ: Duke May Complete Unmatched 2025 Haul on April Fools' Day
Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer and five-star guard Cayden Boozer, sons of 2001 Duke national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer, committed to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils back in early October and signed in November.
Judging by the following Duke basketball social media post roughly 30 minutes before the Blue Devils and Hurricanes tipped off in Miami's Watsco Center, the program set up shop for The Brotherhood Podcast in the Boozers' home:
According to the tease, the episode drops on Thursday.
Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound phenom, ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound polished floor general, stacks up at No. 22 among the country's prep seniors.
They are part of a four-deep Duke recruiting collection, also featuring Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson and Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) five-star forward Nik Khamenia. Collectively, they sit atop the cycle's class rankings.
At the time of this article's publishing, Duke led Miami, 40-23, with 2:40 to play in the first half.
RELATED: Duke's Boozer Twins Land Landmark Deal With Leaf Trading Cards
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.